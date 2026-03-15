Centiva Capital LP Has $2.10 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in KE were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KE by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 79.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of KE in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KE in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

KE Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.62.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc (NYSE: BEKE) is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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