Centiva Capital LP Has $1.72 Million Stake in UBS Group AG $UBS

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,279 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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