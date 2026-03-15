Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 174.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

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Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 13.94%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $261,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,414.20. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on OVV

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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