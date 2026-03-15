Ceeto Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 97.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Newmont by 112.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 287,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Newmont by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,011,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,605,000 after purchasing an additional 129,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

Newmont News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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