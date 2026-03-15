Ceeto Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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