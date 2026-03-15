Ceeto Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China-made EV deliveries jumped sharply, signaling a possible demand rebound in Tesla’s largest growth market — a near-term tailwind for revenue and utilization at Giga Shanghai. Tesla’s China-Made EV Sales Just Nearly Doubled
- Positive Sentiment: The UK regulator granted Tesla Energy Ventures a licence to sell electricity to households and businesses in Great Britain — expanding a recurring‑revenue energy business that diversifies Tesla beyond vehicle sales. Tesla’s energy business wins approval to supply electricity in UK
- Positive Sentiment: FTC approval allows Tesla to convert its xAI investment into a small stake in SpaceX — a potential way to capture upside from a future SpaceX IPO and recycle capital toward core Tesla initiatives. Tesla Approved To Convert xAI Stakes Into SpaceX
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s Macrohard AI initiative and Tesla’s increasing software focus could unlock high-margin services (robotaxi/agent revenue) but are unproven at scale and are already commanding more investor attention than monthly delivery data. Tesla Turns into A ‘Software-Killer’ With Macrohard
- Neutral Sentiment: Management says Optimus 3 will be released on an annual design cadence; robotics/Optimus progress is a medium‑term upside but execution timelines remain a major source of uncertainty. This Is Elon Musk’s Latest Optimus 3 Production Timeline
- Negative Sentiment: Rivian’s R2 launch and mass-market push create renewed competitive pressure in the midsize SUV segment — a near-term risk to Tesla’s Model Y pricing and volume if Rivian executes on a lower‑priced, high‑volume ramp. Rivian Is About to Challenge Tesla Where It Hurts Most
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst and safety concerns: third‑party FSD metrics and at least one firm’s negative coverage highlight deteriorating disengagement/safety data — a material regulatory and litigation risk that can depress multiples and slow robotaxi commercialization. Tesla’s FSD Safety Metrics ‘Sharply Deteriorating,’ Says Analyst
- Negative Sentiment: xAI leadership churn and reported layoffs raise governance and execution questions around Tesla’s broader AI strategy — investors may penalize near-term stock performance until the AI/robotics roadmap shows consistent progress. Musk ousts more xAI founders as AI coding effort falters, FT reports
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 362.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.48.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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