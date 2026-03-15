Ceeto Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Ceeto Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $151.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $648,194.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,526.06. The trade was a 69.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,174,964 shares of company stock valued at $173,923,497. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.