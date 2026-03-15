Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Ceeto Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,898,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,367,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,153,176,000 after purchasing an additional 634,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,342 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,268,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,810,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,468 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Walmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $1,694,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,308,944.40. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

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Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $126.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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