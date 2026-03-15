Ceeto Capital Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Ceeto Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $109.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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