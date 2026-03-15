Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO Stock Position Reduced by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries comprises 2.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Cavco Industries worth $18,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 118.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 72.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Cavco Industries to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Cavco Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cavco Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven W. Moster acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $456.23 per share, with a total value of $136,869.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,740.48. This trade represents a 11.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt acquired 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $463.01 per share, with a total value of $191,223.13. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,066.89. This represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $866,592 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.4%

CVCO opened at $496.59 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.53 and a 52 week high of $713.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.00 by ($0.42). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $580.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

Further Reading

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