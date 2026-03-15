Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 235,347 FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF $IGLD

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 235,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,000. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

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FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BATS IGLD opened at $27.23 on Friday. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.9%.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report).

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