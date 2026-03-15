Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $59,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,286,000 after purchasing an additional 208,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,165,899,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $693.89 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The company has a market capitalization of $322.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $693.92 and a 200-day moving average of $585.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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