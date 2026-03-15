Cat Rock Capital Management LP Sells 98,200 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cat Rock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 5.7% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $45,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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