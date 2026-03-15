Cartenna Capital LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Cartenna Capital LP lowered its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 1.9% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $66,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 278.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore upped their price objective on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.00.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $467.52 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $533.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $493.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,540,012.80. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares in the company, valued at $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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