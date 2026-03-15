Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $75.19 Million Investment in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,186,000. Packaging Corporation of America comprises about 2.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 44.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,016,000 after purchasing an additional 55,784 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.5%

PKG opened at $215.10 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.34%.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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