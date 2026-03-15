Cartenna Capital LP Invests $19.30 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key United Airlines News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

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United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average is $104.32. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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