CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a 16.4% increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

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CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.2%

CTRE opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT ( NYSE:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.86 million during the quarter. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 67.28% and a return on equity of 8.98%. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.95 EPS.

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CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

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