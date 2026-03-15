Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,578,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $3,294,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $181.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.97. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $202.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biogen from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $231.00 target price on Biogen in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,232.69. This trade represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company’s marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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