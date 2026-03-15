Capula Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Capula Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,003,301,000 after buying an additional 335,793 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,337,000 after buying an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,505,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,284,000 after buying an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,946,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,191,000 after buying an additional 724,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Insider Activity

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 4,617 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $311,693.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,509.51. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $695,893.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,694.27. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 186,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,857,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of QSR stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $74.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 105.08%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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