Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 54,942 BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTSG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 62.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1,532.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter.

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BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.31. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BTSG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BrightSpring Health Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Phipps sold 35,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,440,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,966. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $9,053,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,023,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,132,662. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

See Also

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