Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 956.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 701.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 218.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BATRK. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 521,862 shares in the company, valued at $23,081,956.26. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $43.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust (NASDAQ:BATRK) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust’s primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust’s portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves’ home since 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.