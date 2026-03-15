Capula Management Ltd Invests $2.01 Million in STERIS plc $STE

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 12,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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STERIS Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of STE opened at $214.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.96 and a 200 day moving average of $250.51. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $204.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,233.05. This represents a 81.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on STE shares. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

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About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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