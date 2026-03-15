Capula Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Capula Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,672 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 40,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SILJ opened at $31.45 on Friday. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.