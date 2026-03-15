Capula Management Ltd Buys New Position in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 6,847.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Research downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities upgraded CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CBZ opened at $26.08 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $542.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.23%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

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