Capula Management Ltd Acquires 9,203 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CRH by 34.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in CRH by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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CRH Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:CRH opened at $99.74 on Friday. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.86.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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