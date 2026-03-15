Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) Short Interest Down 31.1% in February

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 103,151 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 12th total of 149,731 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,052 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Capstone Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPS opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Capstone Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.23.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Therapeutics stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 125,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 1.51% of Capstone Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Capstone Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

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Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism. The company was formerly known as OrthoLogic Corp. and changed its name to Capstone Therapeutics Corp. in May 2010. Capstone Therapeutics Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

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