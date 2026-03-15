Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 25,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,645,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $169,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175,703 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $121,168,000 after acquiring an additional 229,220 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,091,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,771,000 after acquiring an additional 42,645 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 16.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 63,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 293,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WMT opened at $126.52 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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