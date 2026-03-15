Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274,350 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,550,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $72,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

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Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.77 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Southwest Airlines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.50 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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