Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274,350 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,550,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $72,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.77 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
Southwest Airlines News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Traders purchased roughly 49,224 LUV calls (about a 104% jump vs. typical daily call volume), which suggests short-term bullish speculative activity or hedging that can support the share price.
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces highlight recent share weakness and longer-term gains — Coverage notes LUV has declined in the past month and 3 months, prompting fresh valuation discussion even as 1‑year returns remain strong; these analyses may attract bargain hunters or prompt more selling depending on investor view. Assessing Southwest Airlines (LUV) Valuation After Recent Share Price Weakness
- Neutral Sentiment: Price-target and thematic pieces summarize street views for 2026 — Roundups of Wall Street price predictions and longer-term outlooks provide context but don’t move fundamentals immediately. Southwest Price Prediction: What Wall Street Thinks LUV Is Worth in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Redburn raised its price target to $35 but kept a Sell rating — mixed signal: a higher target is constructive while the Sell stance keeps downside narrative alive. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Target Increased to $35 at Redburn Despite Sell Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Southwest will end service at Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles — exits from two major airports shrink network reach and could reduce revenue or market share in those metros, raising near-term growth concerns. Southwest Airlines ends service to Chicago’s O’Hare and Washington’s Dulles airports Southwest Airlines to end service at O’Hare, Dulles
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower earnings estimates — Jefferies cut its price target to $41 (Hold) and Zacks moved LUV from Strong‑Buy to Hold while trimming FY2028 EPS — these reduce analyst support and can pressure sentiment. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Oil spike and geopolitical risk — Coverage warns that oil returning toward $100/barrel amid the Iran conflict materially raises jet fuel costs and could compress margins across carriers; sector pain can drag LUV despite company-specific factors. Airline Stocks Were Pricing 2026 Like A Runway―Oil Just Made It A Cliff Edge Only 3 U.S. Airlines Can Remain Profitable at Current Oil Prices
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term selling pressure — multiple outlets noted shares sliding last week/month and premarket weakness tied to oil and supply concerns, which can amplify short-term volatility. Why Is Southwest Airlines Stock Sliding Thursday?
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.50 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
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