Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $187.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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