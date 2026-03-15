Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $97.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.49.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

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