Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.9% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $110,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.94. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude and geopolitical risk are drawing investor attention to major producers, lifting the sector and COP in particular. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days

Higher crude and geopolitical risk are drawing investor attention to major producers, lifting the sector and COP in particular. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and set an “overweight” rating, implying significant upside from current levels — a formal analyst endorsement that can support buyer interest. Piper Sandler PT Raise

Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and set an “overweight” rating, implying significant upside from current levels — a formal analyst endorsement that can support buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: TheStreet highlights that while oil-price swings move the stock, the bigger long-term catalyst may be ConocoPhillips’ internal execution — cash returns, portfolio optimization and disciplined capex — which investors view as durable value drivers. Oil’s whiplash is powering ConocoPhillips

TheStreet highlights that while oil-price swings move the stock, the bigger long-term catalyst may be ConocoPhillips’ internal execution — cash returns, portfolio optimization and disciplined capex — which investors view as durable value drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary notes a sector rotation into energy as crude recovers; this macro interest helps COP but increases reliance on commodity moves rather than idiosyncratic stock drivers. Energy is no longer dead money

Broader commentary notes a sector rotation into energy as crude recovers; this macro interest helps COP but increases reliance on commodity moves rather than idiosyncratic stock drivers. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale — a ConocoPhillips director sold roughly $4.75M of stock — is being reported and can be viewed as a near-term caution for some investors. Insider Selling

An insider sale — a ConocoPhillips director sold roughly $4.75M of stock — is being reported and can be viewed as a near-term caution for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates (EPS and revenue), reminding investors that higher oil prices need to translate into consistent operational and earnings improvement to sustain multiple expansion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,431.36. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,208 shares of company stock worth $52,070,430. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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