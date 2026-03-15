Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases New Position in BlackRock $BLK

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 866.7% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock from a “moderate buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,308.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,054,779.16. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total transaction of $417,690.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,174.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about BlackRock

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BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $922.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,075.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,092.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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