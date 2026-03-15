Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases 344,400 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 111.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $122,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $197.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.41 and its 200 day moving average is $192.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

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