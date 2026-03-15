Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Purchases 335,694 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 171.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,694 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $57,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.83 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

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