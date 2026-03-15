Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $95.78 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $95,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day moving average of $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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