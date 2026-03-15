Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JXN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 46.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $118.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:JXN opened at $104.64 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -914.29%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

Further Reading

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