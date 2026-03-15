Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Has $14.61 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 22.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,046,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781,640 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Kenvue by 233.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $537,418,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kenvue by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,127,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,952 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 107.79%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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