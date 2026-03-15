Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Buys Shares of 86,000 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 86,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 84.7% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,963,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.65.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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