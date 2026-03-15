Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Acquires 110,000 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2,200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

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Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $209.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.19 and a 200 day moving average of $219.29. The stock has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

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Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

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Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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