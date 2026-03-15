Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Sold by CAS Investment Partners LLC

CAS Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,711 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 6.3% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $141,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,537,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,671,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,838,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,587,000 after buying an additional 1,339,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,426,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,264,000 after acquiring an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:COF opened at $179.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.86. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,250. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

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