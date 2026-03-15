Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 53.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $460,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $179.76 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.86. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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