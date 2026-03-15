Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 73,165 Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,827,000. Reddit makes up 3.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Reddit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,426,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Reddit by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,724,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,632,000 after purchasing an additional 478,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Reddit in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000.

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Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Farrell acquired 43,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,548,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,976. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 19,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,742,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 185,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,657,460.85. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,335 shares of company stock worth $89,139,359. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDDT shares. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on Reddit in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

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