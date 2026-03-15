Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Maplebear by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 71.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 358.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 17.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Maplebear from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Fox Advisors downgraded Maplebear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Maplebear from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.04.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. Maplebear Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 126,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $4,676,418.47. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 386,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,340,588.87. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

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