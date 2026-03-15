Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 3.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 279,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total value of $398,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,849,868.58. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $40,424,241. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key CrowdStrike News

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. CrowdStrike Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank Morgan Stanley Is Doubling Down on CrowdStrike

Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. CrowdStrike and Perplexity Partner

Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Why CrowdStrike is a Top Momentum Stock (MSN) CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks (Fool)

Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.)

Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain potential headwinds — CrowdStrike trades at a very high market cap and currently shows negative trailing P/E metrics, which could temper upside if growth slows or guidance disappoints. (Investors should weigh upgrades/partnerships against valuation risk.)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $582.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $555.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $441.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.99, a P/E/G ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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