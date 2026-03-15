Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 27,531 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 1.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,996.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,473,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,494,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,361,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 40.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,939,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after buying an additional 560,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DraftKings by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 603,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

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DraftKings Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $25.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -646.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $48.78.

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In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 2,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $70,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,406.08. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 484,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $12,187,931.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 213,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,100.52. This trade represents a 69.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,111,660. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $37.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

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DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

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