Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR is Clg LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clg LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,498 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Clg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clg LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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