Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL Shares Bought by Clg LLC

Clg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF makes up 1.2% of Clg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clg LLC owned 0.12% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGBL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 204.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

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Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.5%

CGBL opened at $34.94 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.2251 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash. CGBL was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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