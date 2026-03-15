Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,447,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $636,487,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,029,000 after buying an additional 777,571 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $164,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about CME Group
Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on CME to $347 (maintaining a “neutral” rating), implying roughly double-digit upside from recent levels and offering fresh analyst support for the shares. Rothschild Co Redburn adjusts price target on CME to 347 from 333, maintains neutral rating
- Neutral Sentiment: CME’s CEO Terry Duffy publicly warned that U.S. government intervention in oil futures markets would be highly damaging; exchanges including CME have voiced opposition to potential Treasury action. This raises policy/regulatory risk for energy derivatives but also underscores the exchange’s central role in market integrity — a factor that can support trading volumes in energy products if volatility rises. US intervention in oil futures would be ‘biblical disaster’, CME warns CME Group CEO warns against US intervention in oil futures markets US intervention in oil futures market could be disastrous: CME Group
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting in recent feeds shows zero or nonsensical values and appears to be a data anomaly rather than a real bearish signal; treat those short-interest items with caution. (Market impact minimal until corrected.)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Ken Vroman (Chief Transformation Officer) sold about 5,160 shares (~$1.59M) and SEC filings show multiple recent insider sales across senior staff. While insider sales can be routine, the cadence and size may raise governance/owner-sentiment questions for some investors. CME Group’s Vroman sells $1.59 million in stock Insider Sale: Chief Transformation Officer of $CME Sells 5,160 Shares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group
CME Group Stock Performance
CME opened at $311.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.99. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.53 and a 52-week high of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.
Insider Transactions at CME Group
In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About CME Group
CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.
The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.
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