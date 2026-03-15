Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Trims Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,571,447,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $1,006,932,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $636,487,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 107.2% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,029,000 after buying an additional 777,571 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $164,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CME Group from $302.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CME Group from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

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CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $311.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.99. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.53 and a 52-week high of $329.16. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,700. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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