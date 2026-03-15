Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 139.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 141.3% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 979.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3%

ANET stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. The trade was a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,300.56. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 196,237 shares of company stock valued at $25,865,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

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About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

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