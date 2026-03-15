Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 143,474 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 57,898,088 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.58.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.