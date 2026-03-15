Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $1.58 Million in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.18% of Bicara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 180,833 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 119.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter.

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Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAX opened at $19.19 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

Insider Transactions at Bicara Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $54,074.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,728.75. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Raben sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $301,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,896.72. This represents a 22.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,203. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCAX

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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